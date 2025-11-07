Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Tanzania’s internet shutdown cost economy $228M, monitoring group says

Nov 7, 2025, 8:50am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
People walk past debris outside electronic stores looted during protests.
Electronic stores looted during protests. Emmanuel Herman/Reuters.

The nearly six-day nationwide internet shutdown after last week’s election cost Tanzania’s economy $238 million, according to an internet monitoring group.

NetBlocks’ Cost of Shutdown Tool draws on data from the World Bank, International Telecommunication Union, and Eurostat to quantify the direct economic harm of shutdowns and platform blocks.

The shutdown, and the ongoing suspension of social media platform X, has reignited worries about the use of state-ordered internet blackouts on the continent during elections or unrest. Internet shutdowns across Africa have doubled since 2016, new research showed, with more than 190 recorded in 41 African countries between 2016 and 2024. Rights groups said Tanzania’s internet outage, which began on election day, directly impacted democratic participation. “Authorities made it clear that they wanted to silence dissent and control the narrative,” Felicia Anthonio from the digital rights group Access Now told Context.

African Union observers said the election failed to comply with democratic standards. The bloc’s monitors said they witnessed ballot stuffing, violence, and abductions by government forces.

Preeti Jha
AD