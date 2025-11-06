African Union criticizes Tanzania after violence-marred elections

The Tanzanian presidential election failed to comply with democratic standards, according to African Union monitors.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan was reelected last month, but the vote was marred by violence — widespread protests were met with bloody crackdowns, reportedly killing 800, although the government disputed the figure.

AU observers said they witnessed ballot stuffing, a government-imposed internet blackout, and violence and abductions by government forces. The Southern African Development Community similarly criticized government “intimidation” of opposition figures: One senior opposition leader is facing terrorism charges.

Sub-Saharan Africa has seen a sweeping democratic retreat in recent years, with repeated military coups, especially in the Sahel region, and popular support for democratic rule is on the decline, according to the Brookings Institution.