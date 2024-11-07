How did US election polling get it wrong again?

Donald Trump’s decisive victory in the US presidential election has once again called into question how polling companies and media outlets model voter support.

When Trump won the 2016 race against Hillary Clinton, it was a shock to the system for pollsters who had predicted a comfortable Democratic win. Early analysis on this cycle suggests that the polls this time around were more accurate than in both the 2016 and 2020 elections, but questions remain as to whether these models still underestimate Trump’s support.

Meanwhile, political betting markets had long predicted a Trump win, suggesting there could be more accurate ways to capture American political sentiment in 2028.