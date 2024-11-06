AI polling company defends wrong predictions on the US election

An AI polling startup that tested its 2024 US presidential election model for Semafor, got most of its predictions wrong, but said that using artificial intelligence was still better than traditional polling.

Aaru — founded by two 19-year-old college dropouts and a 15-year-old — predicted that Kamala Harris would win the Electoral College. The company creates AI characters and feeds them a news diet based on their demographic and then asks them how they’ll vote.

But Aaru’s prediction showed Harris just barely edging out Donald Trump. “A coin flip is a coin flip; 53-47 is not significantly different from 48-52,” co-founder Cameron Fink told Semafor’s Reed Albergotti on Wednesday, after Trump won the presidential election.

“Statistically speaking, we’re within the margin of error — so we did well,” Fink said. “That said, [there is] always room for improvement!” He also noted that Aaru’s prediction of Nebraska was almost perfect.