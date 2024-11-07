Germany faces political turmoil as Europe braces for new Trump era

The collapse of Germany’s coalition government comes at a critical time for Europe, said analysts, as Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House for a second presidential term.

On Wednesday German Chancellor Olaf Scholz fired his finance minister and announced plans to hold a vote of confidence in January. He is expected to lose the vote, increasing the likelihood of a snap election early next year.

The move splits the three parties in Berlin’s ruling coalition after months of paralysis and adds to the uncertainty facing both the country, and Europe more widely, after Trump’s victory.