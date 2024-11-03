Germany braces for Trump’s potential return

Defense policy

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, has long been a lightning rod for Trump and his cadre of foreign policy advisers, who have criticized Berlin for low levels of defense spending.

“NATO’s problem is particularly Germany has to spend more on security, has to spend more on defense,” his vice presidential candidate JD Vance said on Sunday, voicing an opinion widely held by Republicans who would likely serve in foreign policy roles in a second Trump administration.

While many in Germany are optimistic that Trump wouldn’t pull the US out of the NATO alliance entirely, there are still fears about what he could do within the alliance. “NATO could be a really burning question, but not necessarily in terms of the US leaving. I think the more likely scenario could be that he stays in NATO, but attempts to play countries against each other within the alliance,” Link said.

Pulling troops out of Germany

Berlin also fears that the former president would make a fresh attempt to pull thousands of US troops out of Germany. The Trump administration announced it would withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany in its last months because, Trump said, “they’re not paying their bills” — a decision Biden reversed.

“What his folks are telling me” is that there would be a “stocktaking of military personnel and equipment in Germany and on European soil,” said Peter Beyer, a German lawmaker who served as the Foreign Office transatlantic coordinator during the Trump years. “They would withdraw everything that they need, and if there’s some residuals for us, okay, if not that’s also okay for them.”

Tariffs

Trump has a “grudge against Germany,” Laura von Daniels, of the Germany Institute for International and Security Affairs, told Semafor. “He keeps talking about Germany, German businesses, car corporations and tariffs all the time. That’s not exactly signaling that he’s ready for compromise.”

“The first shock that we will really feel will be about trade policy, and about some of the multilateral arrangements like climate policy,” the Social Democratic Party’s Schmid said, referring to Trump’s promises to pull the US out of the Paris climate accord for the second time and implement blanket tariffs.

A 20% tariff, which Trump has repeatedly floated, could cut Germany’s GDP by as much as 1.5%, the German economics institute IW estimated, a serious blow to an economy that is set to shrink in 2024 for the second year in a row.