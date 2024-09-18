US Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates

The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates today for the first time since the pandemic, but analysts were divided over how far it would go.

The unusual disagreement over the extent of today’s reduction points to the myriad questions facing the US economy, with multiple indicators suggesting growth is softening: The hedge fund giant Ray Dalio expects a quarter-percentage point cut, while a major bond investor says it will be twice that.

The announcement nevertheless marks a turning point, because the Fed had lagged behind its peers in cutting rates. Its move will provide much-needed respite to borrowers, including renewable-energy developers reliant on loans to finance expansion and poorer nations with dollar bonds.