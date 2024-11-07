Private space exploration may be about to get a serious boost

Among the industries set to gain most from the reelection of Donald Trump as US president, commercial space may be on the cusp of a new era of innovation.

In his first term, Trump made “pretty dramatic” space policy moves: He created the US Armed Forces’ Space Force; he reestablished Space Command to take charge of military operations in space; and he helped kickstart NASA’s program to return humans to the Moon.

His second term could go further: One of Trump’s biggest donors and supporters this cycle has been Elon Musk — his rocket company SpaceX already has multibillion-dollar contracts with NASA and other federal agencies, and could feasibly win far more over the next four years.

And, if Trump’s pledge to let Musk cut costs out of the government comes to pass, Musk could erode some of the regulatory procedures that he argues are holding up SpaceX’s development of a rocket to take humans and cargo to Mars.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, one of SpaceX’s top rivals for NASA contracts, could also stand to gain. Company executives reportedly met with Trump just before Bezos’ paper The Washington Post canceled a planned endorsement of Kamala Harris. After Trump won, Bezos congratulated the Republican on his victory, while the head of Blue Origin hailed his reelection as “exciting times for space exploration.”