Key Senator ditches GOP climate bill after conservative pushback

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss. withdrew his support of a GOP climate bill after encountering major blowback from conservative groups, per two people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this week, Politico reported that Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Wicker introduced a bill that would impose a fee on carbon-intensive imports from nations with higher emissions than the US. It’s essentially aimed at increasing the price of products like steel, cement, and natural gas when they’re made less cleanly by rivals like China, otherwise known as a carbon-border adjustment. The fee is unspecified.

“American manufacturers should not be put at a strategic disadvantage because of our world-leading efforts to improve our manufacturing processes,” Wicker said in a statement at the time.

Some conservative groups were stunned at Wicker’s support of a carbon border tariff, with one of the sources calling it “bizarre,” and his office fielded criticism that the legislation would ultimately increase prices on Americans and contradict the GOP’s messaging on inflation.

Wicker confirmed he’s no longer onboard. “I was interested in an earlier version, there was some confusion there, but I’m not cosponsoring the bill,” Wicker told Semafor.

“The senator had expressed interest in an earlier form of the proposal to protect American manufacturers, but decided upon further review of the final text that he could not ultimately cosponsor the legislation,” Wicker’s office said in a statement to Semafor.