The GOP’s favorite carbon tax

CBAM legislation introduced last year by Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island would impose a limited carbon tax on companies in the fossil fuel, petrochemicals, fertilizer, iron, steel, and aluminum sectors, based on whether emissions exceed a sectoral benchmark. Pairing domestic and import carbon taxes is an idea backed by Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, who told Semafor that carbon pricing is “the only real way that you can affect global emissions,” as well as the American Petroleum Institute, the main U.S. fossil-fuel lobby group, since it would be advantageous to U.S. oil and gas producers with lower operational emissions than many overseas competitors.

Separate legislation introduced in 2021 by Sen. Chris Coons, Democrat of Delaware, takes a different tack, requiring federal agencies to calculate the cost for U.S. companies to comply with federal and state climate regulations and use that figure to benchmark the CBAM against.

It’s not yet clear how forthcoming Republican legislation will address this issue. But the senators leading the drafting — including Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana — seem to agree that no new domestic tax is needed.

“I do support some form of [a CBAM] as long as it doesn't become a domestic energy tax,” Cramer told Semafor. “We ought to be acknowledging the excellence of the American manufacturing community, [which is] already paying a lot to comply with our much stricter environmental regulations.”

That line of reasoning is contentious.

“At least at the federal level, we don’t have any meaningful climate regulations that impose costs on domestic producers,” said Noah Kaufman, a climate economist at Columbia University who worked on carbon pricing in the White House during Barack Obama’s presidency.

If those costs do exist, as a practical matter it would be difficult to apply the same analysis to compliance expenses faced in other countries, an essential criteria for determining a given import’s tax liability. Any policy not clearly matched to a domestic carbon tax would almost certainly face legal challenges in the WTO. Moreover, any estimate of compliance cost would by definition be an approximation that can’t capture the specific emissions attributes of individual facilities, said Alex Muresianu, a policy analyst at the nonprofit Tax Foundation.

Ultimately, some Republicans are more focused on how a CBAM could be used to ding trade adversaries, not solve the climate crisis per se. Cassidy’s goal, he said, was to use a “foreign pollution fee” to “address national security issues” and “level the playing field with China.”