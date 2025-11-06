Republicans left reeling after election losses

US Republicans, reeling from devastating election losses, are facing questions about how to course-correct with President Donald Trump battered by low approval ratings and internal dissent.

The party struggles to motivate MAGA voters when Trump is not on the ballot, a critical issue in his final term, the Washington Post reported.

Strategists are divided on whether Trump should get more involved to fire up the base, or whether congressional Republicans should distance themselves from Trump’s increasingly unpopular tariffs.

The party is also split over Trump’s approach to the shutdown, Semafor’s politics team wrote: he has suggested bypassing the Democrats altogether to reopen the government, undermining fragile bipartisan talks. Others already show signs of breaking with Trump, including arch-loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene.