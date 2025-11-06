Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Republicans left reeling after election losses

Nov 6, 2025, 7:46am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Citizens mark their ballots at an early voting site in North Carolina.
Jonathan Drake/Reuters

US Republicans, reeling from devastating election losses, are facing questions about how to course-correct with President Donald Trump battered by low approval ratings and internal dissent.

The party struggles to motivate MAGA voters when Trump is not on the ballot, a critical issue in his final term, the Washington Post reported.

Strategists are divided on whether Trump should get more involved to fire up the base, or whether congressional Republicans should distance themselves from Trump’s increasingly unpopular tariffs.

The party is also split over Trump’s approach to the shutdown, Semafor’s politics team wrote: he has suggested bypassing the Democrats altogether to reopen the government, undermining fragile bipartisan talks. Others already show signs of breaking with Trump, including arch-loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Tom Chivers
AD