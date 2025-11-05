Trump complicates shutdown endgame in Congress

President Donald Trump is disrupting the fragile momentum of bipartisan talks to reopen the government, dividing Republicans and emboldening Democrats.

In the aftermath of his party’s double-digit losses in Virginia and New Jersey, Trump is getting newly engaged in negotiations that would end the 36-day shutdown. But his solution — ending the legislative filibuster and funding the government without Democrats — isn’t sitting well with Republicans who had believed until Tuesday that their opponents were close to giving in.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said Trump’s filibuster remarks were “not helpful.” Susan Collins, R-Maine, told Semafor that she thinks it is “not the time” to have a filibuster debate while progress is being made on ending the shutdown: “My point would be that we should be concentrating on reopening the government.”

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., told Semafor that “the votes aren’t there” to kill the filibuster. “There’s 10 to 15, probably, hard no’s in the Senate. Let’s focus on getting the government back up here with 60 votes. I think we’re getting close.”

Trump is starting to complicate what was once a simple GOP strategy: Lean on Senate Democrats until they break and reopen the government. For nearly a month, Trump linked arms with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune in a surprisingly unified effort that heaped pressure on Democrats.

Now Trump is suggesting his party should go around Democrats entirely — except he’s picked perhaps the one big issue where Republicans are still willing to buck the president.

What’s more, Trump’s remark to GOP senators on Wednesday that the shutdown is a “big factor, negative for the Republicans” is fueling a view among some Democrats that they have the upper hand in the shutdown and can press their advantage.

“There are some changes in circumstance with regard to the president weighing in, and we’re going to see how those shake out — saying ‘the shutdown needs to end’ … I think it will catch the attention of Republicans,” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.

Baldwin was among the dozen or so Senate Democrats who huddled in the basement of the Capitol on Wednesday to discuss the shutdown. There was no breakthrough, according to participants, although Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. said the discussion was “productive.”

At least one attendee was there to argue for an aggressive approach rather than simply accepting the GOP’s offer for a vote on expiring health insurance subsidies.

“I’ve been talking to my colleagues and my Republican colleagues about extending the Affordable Care Act benefits,” said Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt. “I want an outcome, not a vote.”



Asked for comment, the White House referred Semafor to Trump’s remarks earlier in the day.

Trump later played down the political pain of a shutdown in remarks in Florida.

“Reopen the government immediately. Just reopen it. They don’t like it to be reopened because we’re setting records. Actually, I don’t think anything’s going to hurt,” Trump said. “It would be good to open it up. Take care of the people with jobs that aren’t getting paid.”