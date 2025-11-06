Michael Wolff crowdfunds war chest to pursue Melania Trump

The Trump family chronicler/nemesis Michael Wolff has raised nearly half a million dollars for a lawsuit against first lady Melania Trump.

Trump threatened Wolff with a defamation case over comments he made on his podcast linking her to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Wolff sued then, arguing that her claims were the latest of several attempts by the Trumps to bury reporting about their history with the disgraced financier.

Newfound interest in the Epstein case has propelled Wolff, 75, to an unlikely degree of social media stardom, as people just tuning in to the yearslong legal saga flock to his frank, straight-to-camera explainer videos. That popularity has apparently translated into a successful crowdfunding campaign; he’s raised about $440,000 since he filed suit against Trump last month, according to GoFundMe’s tally, as he seeks to depose the president and first lady.

“Now that we have a war chest we can really let loose the dogs (of war),” Wolff told Semafor Wednesday. “Anybody who knew the Trumps and Epstein can expect to hear from us. We really might be able to get to the bottom of this story. The Trumps want to shut people up. Now we’ll make them talk.”

The first lady did not immediately return a request for comment.