Michael Wolff’s unexpected Instagram success

If you want to understand the Jeffrey Epstein story — both his grotesque public success and the lack of a secret conspiracy — Michael Wolff, long the enfant terrible of the New York politico-media scene, is one of the few sophisticated and honest brokers. Wolff, who knew Epstein, recorded their conversations, and wrote about him in great detail in his 2021 book Too Famous, was kicked off X after sharing some of those recordings before the 2024 election and got little TV play for his most recent Trump book.

So his wife, the journalist Victoria Wolff, suggested a move to Instagram, where he’s now got more than 100,000 followers and is regularly going viral with knowing explanations of the president’s inner life.

One reader points out a favorite feature of the project: Each video is filmed in a different part of the Wolffs’ Amagansett home.

“At first I wondered if Michael talking about shady world affairs in various sunny corners of our idyllic Amagansett house might seem strange. But in fact it appears to be calming and reassuring for people. The pretty basket or light dancing on the wall holds people’s attention, and makes the news easier to digest,” Victoria said in an email. She recently started a spinoff account, @ouramagansetthouse.