What Trump’s victory means for the world

The News
World leaders wasted no time in congratulating Donald Trump on his presidential election victory, sidestepping — at least for the time being — major ideological gulfs in favor of grand pronouncements.
But those same countries are simultaneously bracing themselves for how a second Trump administration could lead to further trade wars and threaten their interests.
SIGNALS
Ukraine can no longer rely on the US for its defense
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s relationship with Trump has long been fraught, The Kyiv Independent noted, and Zelenskyy has sharply rebuked incoming Vice President JD Vance’s calls for Ukraine to give up territory as part of a negotiated settlement with Russia. It’s unclear whether Trump will cut military aid to Ukraine — some of his more moderate supporters, like former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, argue Trump cares too much about his legacy to abandon Kyiv — but what’s clear is that Europe can no longer rely on the US to come to its defense, Politico wrote. “We should not hope for a miracle from across the Atlantic,” a Ukrainian lieutenant told The New York Times.
Trump will likely ‘double down’ on Israeli-Arab normalization without the need for a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is widely regarded to have wanted Trump in the White House: Trump’s prior disregard for international law or UN Security Council resolutions means his victory “removes a substantial barrier” to the annexation of Gaza and settlement expansion in the West Bank, The Guardian’s senior international correspondent wrote. The Gulf states also see Trump as a boon for their regional ambitions, having enjoyed “unprecedented” US support via arms deals and a more hardline stance on Iran during his first term, a Middle East expert noted in Foreign Policy. Trump will likely “double down” on attempts to normalize relations between Israel and various Arab states, another expert told Al Arabiya — without the need for progress on a two-state solution, The Atlantic reported.
Trump’s tariffs threaten global growth prospects
Trump’s plan to slap a 10% tariff on all foreign imports, and a 60% tariff on imports from China, will likely have the biggest impact on the global economy by cutting into growth, Reuters reported. However, places that are less dependent on trade with the US like Russia and Turkey would likely be less affected, and may even attract higher capital inflows as investors seek out countries with less exposure to the US, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics.