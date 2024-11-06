Labour government needs to overhaul UK tech ecosystem or miss out on AI boom

LONDON — The UK needs a major overhaul to take advantage of technological advances, from modernizing Britain’s ailing rail network and creating regional innovation clusters to streamlining fintech licensing so it doesn’t take six months to get a response to an email.

That was the big takeaway from a recent private gathering of Labour party activists and industry experts to discuss what the newly elected government could do to put science and technology at the heart of its growth agenda.

Some of the suggestions would be easier to implement than others. Introducing a blanket 10-year visa for STEM graduates, for example, would be fiscally cheap but politically expensive, said Ewan Kirk, Entrepreneur in Residence at the University of Cambridge and a board director at BAE Systems.

But one of the biggest barriers, panelists agreed, is the lack of a culture of entrepreneurship, particularly on university campuses beyond the Golden Triangle of Oxford, Cambridge, and London.

“We might not necessarily like the politics or the personalities of all the great examples of entrepreneurs, and nor should we engage with them uncritically, but these figures are already planting the seeds of future businesses in the minds of millions of people,” said Labour MP and Chair of the Science, Innovation and Technology Select Committee Chi Onwurah.