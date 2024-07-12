UK universities want millions from new government for startups hatched in academia

Top UK universities are urging the newly elected Labor government to significantly increase funding for startups spun out of academia to £108 million ($140 million) per year, as countries race to capitalize on the AI revolution.

The UK has the third biggest tech industry, valued over $1 trillion, behind the US and China. It’s a research powerhouse, and its universities, often ranked among the world’s best, are the strongest pathways toward creating new commercial technologies. But the process of spinning out companies from academia is notoriously difficult, especially compared to the US where companies like Google got their start at universities, and is just beginning to be overhauled.

Negotiations between universities and startups over term sheets dragged on for far too long, taking 11 months on average, according to an independent review conducted last year on behalf of the government’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and Treasury. The technology transfer offices (TTOs) in charge of managing a school’s IP demanded an excessively large equity stake, with many asking for 50% or more. Companies also lacked proof-of-concept funding needed to demonstrate the feasibility of their technology to attract early stage investors.

In response to the review’s findings, Jeremy Hunt, the former UK finance minister, promised to give £20 million over three years to help founders begin to commercialize technologies. Ananay Aguilar, who leads TenU, a collaboration of ten TTOs from the UK, US, and Belgium, told Semafor that the British government needs to provide more funding.

“If you look at the proof-of-concept funds available to Stanford in the US or KU Leuven in Belgium, they each manage a [comparable amount] per year. So we need to scale that,” she said. TenU is now aiming to increase proof-of-concept funding to an annual £108 million from taxpayer funds.

Aguilar is hopeful that the new Labor leadership will be cooperative given the party’s promises to revitalize the British economy.

“I think this government is paying a lot of attention to innovation. One very, very promising sign is that they have appointed one of the most senior and knowledgeable civil servants in this area, Sir Patrick Vallance, to be Minister of State for Science, Research and Innovation,” she said.