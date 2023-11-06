South Africa recalls all diplomats from Israel

Karina Tsui /

South Africa said Monday that it would remove all its diplomats from Israel because of mounting concerns over “the continued killing of children and innocent civilians in the Palestinian territories.”

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor told reporters that Israel’s response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack “has become one of collective punishment.”

“We felt it important that we do signal the concern of South Africa while continuing to call for a comprehensive cessation (of hostilities),” she said. On Saturday, Chad also recalled its senior diplomat from Israel in “indignation” of the Gaza war.

Other countries, including Jordan, Turkey, Chile, and Colombia have recalled their ambassadors and diplomats from Israel to protest Israel’s ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip.