Jordan recalls its ambassador in Israel in protest of Gaza war

In a joint statement published last week, the foreign ministers of Arab countries including The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco, and Jordan jointly condemned Israel’s continued bombardment in Gaza as well as what they said was the targeting of civilians.

Self defense, they wrote, “does not justify flagrant violations of international law and international humanitarian law, or the deliberate neglect of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

The Arab leaders also slammed the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, who Israel has told to flee southward to escape the government’s planned attacks on Hamas.

AD

They also called for “an independent, sovereign, contiguous and viable Palestinian state” with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Some Middle East observers, however, have said that the response from Arab states have been “feeble and flimsy.”

In an Al Jazeera op-ed, senior political analyst Marwan Bishara writes that Israel “believes that the Arab states are too divided, impotent and indifferent to Palestinian suffering to respond adequately.” His analysis is informed by what he argues is waning support for Palestinians over the years.

AD

“As Israel continues to decimate Gaza and commit massacres of Palestinian children, women and men, its Arab partners must reconsider their normalization and cooperation agreements before they are forced to do so under heavy public pressure,” Bishara writes.