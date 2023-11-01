McConnell names his price for a Ukraine and Israel aid package

Hoping for bipartisan agreement on anything related to immigration or the border is almost always a recipe for disappointment on Capitol Hill. But, this time could maybe (just maybe) be different — and not just because Democrats badly want to push through Ukraine aid.

First, the political landscape on immigration has changed, particularly in major cities struggling to accommodate an influx of migrants. Democratic mayors in New York and Chicago have pressed for more federal dollars to provide shelter, meals, and social services to migrants. In addition, a recent NBC News survey showed Republicans beating out Democrats as the party more trusted to handle immigration and border security.

Second, there are some areas where some key Democrats and Republicans already agree, like spending more on border agents. “Border Patrol cannot do this job unless we come up with some more resources,” Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., who visited the southern border last month, told Semafor. “This has been a really challenging time for them.” The White House’s emergency national security package already includes roughly $14 billion for the border.

Biden has also acquiesced at times on some controversial GOP immigration policies, such as when it gave the green-light for more construction of Trump’s border wall in Texas. (The president said he legally had no choice.)

The biggest is that Republicans aren’t just asking for money. Instead, some are advocating more sweeping changes to the U.S. asylum system, such as reinstating Trump-era rules compelling some migrants to wait in Mexico while their cases are processed. “I would like to actually see substantial policy changes that would lead to significant border security like reinstitution of remain in Mexico, something that would actually fix the asylum process,” Sen. J.D Vance of Ohio told reporters.

Those sorts of demands would make it harder to move any border security deal through the Senate, since any policy change beyond new spending would require legislation to clear the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold.

Still, Democrats don’t appear to be ruling out more far-reaching proposals, at least yet.

“I think our asylum system is being overwhelmed,” Sen. Dick Durbin, the chamber’s second-ranked Democrat, told Semafor. “And if we can find ways to continue the fairness and be more efficient, I support that.”