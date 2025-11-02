Nigerian leaders caught off-balance as Trump threatens over ‘Christian killings’

The Nigerian government can’t say this Trump move has come as a surprise. The “Christian killings” in Nigeria narrative had picked up steam in recent weeks as it made its way from fringe right wing conservative Chrisitan media circles to lower profile Congressmen then on to Sen. Ted Cruz. It was clear that this would eventually get to Trump.

The most notable failure of the Nigerian government is that successive administrations have in over a decade and a half been unable to end the scourge of Boko Haram and other Islamist or related terrorist groups that have indeed killed thousands of Christians. But as the Nigerian government has repeatedly noted, these terrorists have also killed thousands of Muslims. As Cheta Nwanze of SBM Intelligence in Abuja told us, while he wouldn’t go as far as saying there’s a “Chrisitan genocide” it is clear to him the “Nigerian government has dropped the ball significantly.”

Indeed another note for Tinubu’s administration is that, even while this White House in Trump’s second term is unpredictable in some ways, the art of diplomacy is still a powerful and effective tool in Washington DC. But Nigeria does not currently have an ambassador or high profile special envoy to have helped get ahead of this.

But that said, Trump’s talk of going in “guns-a-blazing” into Africa’s most populous country is a once-outlandish image — which is now being taken seriously as Nigerian leaders watch US forces move in on Venezuela.

“It is the last thing needed and the one thing that is sure to be counterproductive,” said Ebenezer Obadare, an analyst with the Council on Foreign Relations. “Instead of putting Boko Haram in the crosshairs, it will change the conversation to the ethics of intervention and the perceived highhandedness of a superpower riding roughshod on an African country.”