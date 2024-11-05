How the world is viewing the US presidential election

Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have described this year’s US presidential election as the most consequential in history. We’ve heard that line before, but it might be true this time around — not just for the US, but for the world.

The strength of Washington’s influence on the international stage may be increasingly in question, but the next US president will nevertheless inherit multiple global crises, including devastating wars in Gaza and Ukraine. They’ll also have to contend with the possible emergence of China as a technological superpower and the formation of new regional alliances.