How the world is viewing the US presidential election

The News
Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have described this year’s US presidential election as the most consequential in history. We’ve heard that line before, but it might be true this time around — not just for the US, but for the world.
The strength of Washington’s influence on the international stage may be increasingly in question, but the next US president will nevertheless inherit multiple global crises, including devastating wars in Gaza and Ukraine. They’ll also have to contend with the possible emergence of China as a technological superpower and the formation of new regional alliances.
The View From France
That the events of Jan. 6 didn’t sound the death knell of Trump’s political career signals the collapse of “whole swathes” of the US political system, and spells further trouble for its future should he take the White House again, Le Monde argued in an editorial. With any potential presidential immunity, should he win the election, we have “every reason to fear” what Trump might do next, the outlet wrote.
The View From Britain
The British public are looking across the Atlantic with a sense of bewilderment, the head of news and current affairs at Channel 4 told The New Yorker. The channel’s Tuesday broadcast will be its first overnight coverage of a US presidential election since Bill Clinton defeated George HW Bush in 1992: “British audiences are always interested in American elections… but this election feels like the stakes are so much higher,” she said. Expect repeated explanations of how the Electoral College works, and a focus on the race to the White House.
The View From Europe
Most Europeans would vote for Harris if they could, but there’s a predictable gulf between East and West, according to polling aggregated by Europe Elects: Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and the Netherlands are the most staunchly pro-Harris, while Russia, Serbia, Georgia, and Hungary are overwhelmingly standing behind Trump.
The View From India
Thulasendrapuram, an Indian village in the state of Tamil Nadu that was the birthplace of Harris’ maternal grandfather, was “quieter” in the run-up to the election this week than during her previous campaigns, according to The Indian Express. But a Hindu priest still held prayers for the Democratic nominee’s victory on Tuesday, Reuters reported: “She is one of us. She will win,” said a representative of a local village body.
Trump’s threats of protectionism and anti-migrant rhetoric are disturbing to India, which relies on the US as its largest trading partner, The Indian Express wrote in an editorial. But what’s said on the campaign trail doesn’t always translate into action, the outlet noted: A strong relationship between the two countries has long enjoyed bipartisan support, and “hopefully these pragmatic policies will be maintained, whoever the victor.”