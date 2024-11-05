Starlink puts halt on new customers in Africa

LAGOS — Elon Musk’s internet service provider Starlink is halting new sign-ups in Africa, citing a demand surge in the continent’s biggest cities.

“Starlink is working to increase Internet capacity in dense urban areas in Africa as fast as possible,” Musk wrote on X, though adding that the company retained “significant capacity outside of city centers.”

The pause means Starlink kits will be temporarily unavailable for purchase. That appears to be the case in Kenya’s capital Nairobi and other counties, according to local media.

Since launching in Nigeria last year, Starlink’s Africa presence has grown to 15 countries. It added Botswana and Ghana in August.

In June, Kenya’s telecoms regulator ranked Starlink as the 10th largest internet service provider with 0.5% market share, or about 8,000 subscribers. Starlink has more than 23,000 users in Nigeria.