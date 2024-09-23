Elon Musk’s Starlink shakes up competition in Africa

LAGOS — Starlink’s satellite internet rollout across Africa is sparking complaints of unfair competition from telecommunications companies and internet service providers that have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in building local networks.

In a leaked memo to Kenya’s communications regulator, the country’s largest telco Safaricom called for stricter regulations on satellite internet providers like Elon Musk-owned Starlink to level the playing field. Safaricom argued that satellite internet providers should be required to partner with local mobile network operators, rather than being granted independent licenses.

The telco, which is partly government owned, noted that these providers often operate without a physical presence in the country, relying on third parties and resellers to distribute their hardware, which makes it difficult for regulators to ensure accountability and compliance.

And it’s not just in Kenya. ISPs and telcos in Zimbabwe, Nigeria, and Cameroon have also raised concerns about Starlink’s free rein, lax regulatory requirements, and their inability to compete fairly with its services and pricing. These companies have thousands of employees across the region while Starlink has next to no local presence on the continent.

But the upside for consumers is that some of these companies have improved their existing offering to compete. Safaricom, in response to the growing presence of Starlink in Kenya’s broadband market, has doubled the speed of its fiber internet packages. Similar moves have been seen by ISPs in Zimbabwe.