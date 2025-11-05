Kenya sounds alarm as Tanzania unrest hits regional trade

Tanzania is one of Africa’s fastest growing economies and has maintained strong economic growth over the past decade, driven by an expansion of key sectors including agriculture, mining and tourism. Government reforms to improve the business environment and public investment are projected to help the country grow its economy by 6% in 2025, but the fallout from the elections risks jeopardizing this trajectory.

Trade has been significantly disrupted in East Africa by protests in Tanzania and the country’s internet blockade which began on the day of the polls last week on Wednesday. Data from Netblocks shows internet access coming back online on Tuesday this week. Tanzania’s main Port of Dar es Salaam remains shut down after workers were ordered to stay at home, causing several shipping lines to redirect their vessels to the Port of Mombasa along Kenya’s coast. The Shippers Council of Eastern Africa, a private sector lobby group representing importers and exporters in the region, has warned of logistical complexities, delays and congestion as they reroute their vessels to Mombasa. Several trucks moving goods between Tanzania and Kenya have also been stranded at key border points of Isebania and Namanga.

Additionally, remittances into Tanzania have been blocked due to the internet shutdown. Inflows remittances into Tanzania hit $758 million last year, with the government targeting an increase to $1.5 billion by 2028 through closer engagement with Tanzanian workers overseas. Both the UK and US in separate travel advisories warned of shortages of cash, fuel and food in the country following the unrest.

Kinjanjui said other East African countries needed to undertake efforts to avoid similar scenarios, noting their economic interdependence. “In a regional bloc where raw materials from one country fuel industries in another, the need for sustainable peace is critical,” he said.