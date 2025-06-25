Thousands of Kenyans protest against police brutality

Protests rocked Nairobi on Wednesday, exactly one year since thousands of Kenyans stormed Parliament in opposition to proposed tax hikes.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of the capital and other cities including Mombasa. The protests come amid growing anger at alleged police brutality. Three Kenyan police officers have been charged with the murder of a blogger in police custody that sparked fresh anti-government protests in recent weeks.

Protesters in Nairobi chanted against President William Ruto and extra-judicial killings, with a section vowing to march to his official residence. Chants included “Ruto must go.”

Eric Muriuki, a Nairobi-based lawyer who took part in the demonstration, told Semafor that young Kenyans were in the streets to demand justice for those killed in last year’s protests. “The killer police have still not been held accountable,” Muriuki said. He said bodies charged with investigating police excesses, such as the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA), had failed to fulfil their constitutional mandate.