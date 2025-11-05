Blowout state elections offer something for every Democrat

Democrats routed the Republican Party from high-profile governors’ races to obscure local contests Tuesday, sweeping statewide races in Virginia and New Jersey while electing New York City’s first Muslim mayor.

The blue tide washed further than most pollsters had predicted. In Virginia, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears by more than 10 points, the biggest Democratic margin in 40 years. In New Jersey, Rep. Mikie Sherrill blew past Jack Ciattarelli, a three-time GOP candidate whose energetic campaign made some Democrats nervous.

Both candidates had coattails, pulling along fellow Democrats as Republican turnout sagged. In Virginia, GOP Attorney Gen. Jason Miyares lost to Jay Jones, a former state legislator whose campaign was rocked when National Review obtained violent text messages he’d once sent to a Republican colleague. The Republican state delegate who shared the messages, Carrie Coyner, was on track to lose her Richmond-area seat.

Democrats entered the night with 51 seats in the 100-member House of Delegates. They were on track for a much larger majority, giving Spanberger more space to govern and making it easier for the party to attempt to draw new congressional maps next year. In New Jersey, Democrats kept their lopsided margin in Trenton — a particular disappointment for Ciattarelli, whose strong 2021 campaign swept many powerful Democrats out of their seats.

On Tuesday, Democrats gained back ground in majority-minority parts of north Jersey where President Donald Trump had won. (Passaic County, where Latinos are a plurality, flipped to Trump last year and was going for Sherrill by double digits.)

In Pennsylvania, Democrats convinced voters to retain three state Supreme Court justices for 10-year terms. Republicans had hoped to win at least one of those races, running a “No in November” campaign that linked the incumbents to the “lawfare” against Trump. Democratic strategists, who poured resources into the races and deployed Gov. Josh Shapiro to campaign for the justices, had expected a late GOP push and a possible move from Trump.

In the end, the president kept his involvement in the state to a Truth Social post, urging voters to reject the “woke” justices. The president did little for Republican nominees in New Jersey and Virginia, too, and virtually nothing on a California ballot measure that could eliminate five Republican House seats. The California redistricting measure is expected to pass, after Democrats built a massive mail vote lead.

Trump was more active in New York, where his plea for Republican voters to abandon GOP nominee Curtis Sliwa and support ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared to move last-minute votes. Support for Sliwa collapsed, and in defeat, Cuomo was on track to win more votes than any mayoral candidate in the last 32 years. But Mamdani won more than 1 million votes — the first candidate for mayor to do that since the 1960s — as turnout surged.