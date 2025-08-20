Republicans turn Virginia into a test case for a bigger fight over civil rights in schools

The Trump administration is spoiling for a fight over civil rights in Virginia schools. And even if the state’s Democrats manage to avoid it, the clash offers a template that Republicans could use nationwide next year.

Much of the tension between the administration and Virginia districts stems from President Donald Trump’s early executive orders that the US government recognize only “two sexes, male and female.” The Department of Education threatened on Tuesday to withhold federal funding for five public school districts — all in DC’s shadow, all strongly Democratic — over their policies letting students use sex-specific facilities “based on ‘gender identity.’”

But the Virginia education fight is bigger in suburban Fairfax County, where the Justice Department has investigated since May whether a top-ranked school “discriminated against Asian students” by changing its admissions policy to a more “holistic” one.

Republican candidates in Virginia’s critical off-year elections are encouraging, and often running on, these federal interventions, which Trump also turned into a potent campaign issue last year. While Virginia Democratic candidates have treated them as a distraction, the administration’s allegations of states’ civil rights violations fold into campaigns the GOP is already running across the country.

Since January, the Department of Education has opened civil rights investigations under the education law known as Title IX in Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, and New York — all states where Democrats control the governor’s office, making each probe a political challenge.

In New York, the investigation began in response to a letter from GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, who is expected to run for governor next year against Gov. Kathy Hochul. In Maine, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills clashed with Trump over gender policy at a White House meeting; Mills is a top potential recruit to challenge GOP Sen. Susan Collins next year.

But it’s in Virginia — where Republicans had their first political success drawing out Democrats on issues of race, gender, and schools — where the Trump administration’s civil rights investigations have made the biggest splash.

Spokespeople for the DOJ and the Education Department did not respond to questions about how local politics played into decisions about what to investigate.