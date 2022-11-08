A running list of companies pausing Twitter ads

Volkswagen

The German automobile corporation — which also owns brands like Audi and Porsche — announced on Friday that it had recommended all of its brands to pause paid advertising, Reuters reported.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and will decide about next steps depending on its evolvement," the automaker said in a statement.

General Mills

A representative for General Mills confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that it had suspended advertisements for the time being.

"As always, we will continue to monitor this new direction and evaluate our marketing spend,” General Mills, which owns brands like Cheerios, Bisquick and Haagen-Dazs, said in the statement.

Pfizer

The Wall Street Journal also reported that biotech giant Pfizer had paused ads.

Semafor has reached out to Pfizer for comment.

General Motors

The Detroit-based automaker and one of Tesla's largest competitors confirmed with CNBC on Oct. 28 that it would suspend paid ads on the platform.

“We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership," a spokesperson told CNBC. "As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue."

GM owns various brands including Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC.

Mondelez International

The multinational food corporation that owns brands like Oreo and Ritz paused ads, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Semafor has reached out for comment.

United Airlines

The world's third-largest airline, when measured by fleet size and route networks, confirmed to Reuters that it had temporarily suspended ads on Twitter.

Chipotle

The fast food chain confirmed with Bloomberg that it would pull back ads and reassess its advertisement plans on Twitter.

Eli Lilly

Following the stock plunge as a result of a fake tweet from a Twitter Blue-verified account, pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly has suspended ads on Twitter, the Washington Post confirmed.