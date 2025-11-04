Exclusive / As Trump pressures Venezuela, investors see ‘major opportunities’

As President Donald Trump takes an increasingly aggressive approach toward regime change in Venezuela, international investment giants are already eyeing potential benefits that Nicolás Maduro’s ouster would create.

During last month’s IMF-World Bank meetings in Washington, Barclays organized a private meeting to talk investment opportunities with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, two sources familiar with the meeting told Semafor.

The meeting was widely attended by investment firms, hedge funds, and others interested in future business in Venezuela, said Rafael de la Cruz, the director of the US office of Machado and Edmundo González Urritia, who is recognized by the US as the winner of the last Venezuelan election. The opposition leader’s team has also held “informal conversations” with the World Bank, IMF, and Inter-American Development Bank about Venezuela’s future, de la Cruz said.

“We have been in touch with several companies that are showing more and more interest in the possibility of opening up Venezuela for business,” he said in an interview.

In addition, UBS’s chief investment office put together an eight-page memo last month that focuses on “visualizing the day after tomorrow” in Venezuela. The research document highlighted the Trump administration’s “hawkish approach” towards Caracas and noted that “Venezuela’s transition away from Chavismo could unlock major opportunities,” in part because of its oil reserves and “severely underutilized economy.”

The uptick in intrigue comes as the Trump administration continues to amass military assets in the region and develop potential plans for further action in Venezuela. While administration officials have avoided overtly saying their goal is regime change — Trump has focused his public remarks on fighting drug cartels — the ultimate goal of democratizing Venezuela, and the resulting investment benefits, are front and center in investors’ minds.

Venezuelans currently operate in a cash economy, with its oil production affected by US sanctions that Trump tightened, and the country lacks everything from independent newspapers to Amazon and Starbucks. In addition to its oil reserves, UBS cited Venezuela’s “fertile soil” and notes it occupies a prime location “to develop as a transportation hub for the Americas and Europe.”

The possibility of Maduro’s fall in Venezuela is more realistic now than ever; Trump talked tough toward the socialist leader during his first term but has taken far more confrontational steps lately.

And despite some analysts’ warnings of a chaotic aftermath should Maduro be ousted, a flood of foreign and private money could spare the US from having to finance the rebuilding of the Venezuelan government and economy.

“Certainly the possibilities of change in Venezuela are now clearer to the business community than before, that’s for sure,” de la Cruz told Semafor.

Hawkish Republican lawmakers are cheering on the Trump administration’s efforts against Venezuela. While a few have expressed reservations about the ever-expanding US military role in the region — including Trump’s continued deadly air strikes against alleged drug boats — most see little upside in pushing back.

“The nice thing is, they’ve got plenty of natural resources,” Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Semafor, referring to post-Maduro investment opportunities in Venezuela. “In a democracy in Venezuela, their resources are massive, so there’ll be a lot of people who want to invest.”

UBS, Barclays, World Bank, IMF, and the Inter-American Development Bank did not comment for this story.