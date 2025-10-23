‘It’s important to liberate Venezuela’: Congressional Republicans cheer Trump’s offensive

President Donald Trump campaigned against getting the US entangled in “endless wars,” but most Republicans have little interest in stopping his expanding military operations near Venezuela.

The Trump administration has now struck nine boats, which it alleged were smuggling drugs, off the coasts of South America, reportedly killing at least 35 people. And most Republicans are cheering Trump on.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, touted the value of dislodging Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power, a motivation that the president has stopped just short of confirming directly.

“It’s important to liberate Venezuela from the illegitimate narco-king who’s basically destroying that nation, because that’s a cancer in Latin America,” Moreno said.

Moreno, who was born in Colombia, dismissed the likelihood that Trump’s disclosure of “armed conflict” with traffickers in Venezuela could spiral into a long-term US military commitment: “It will escalate. But it will deescalate very rapidly, because that illegitimate regime will leave very, very quickly, probably within a matter of days.”

Republican lawmakers’ free rein for Trump in Venezuela is yet another show of high-profile deference to the president, an acquiescence that has defined this Congress. And even as many Trump allies still criticize former President George W. Bush for bringing the US into long-running wars in the Middle East, Republicans largely harbor no such fears of Venezuela becoming a similar quagmire.

Domestic and international data shows Venezuela not active in fentanyl traffic, with some cocaine movement. The vast majority of fentanyl is smuggled into the US via land ports — and typically by US citizens.

Still, with a few exceptions, most Republicans in Congress are content to let Trump go after what he says are narco-terrorist drug dealers trying to poison the US. They see a public aligned with them against drugs and little potential for blowback, either politically or militarily.

“We ought to just keep shooting them out of the water,” Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., told Semafor of the boats. She predicted Congress would steer clear, in part because it moves too slowly.

Only a handful of Republicans have joined Democrats in raising questions about the operations; two have even voted to curtail them.

“It seems to me sometimes that we’ve given up on ourselves,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska. She voted with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., against military operations that Congress hasn’t approved.

“We’ve said, ‘Sure, Mr. President, you want to do tariffs, whatever,’” Murkowski added, in addition to “what we’re seeing in Venezuela. Even though this is just allegations, and there’s no there’s no authorizations.”

Trump has refused to rule out striking inside Venezuela or even a troop presence on the ground. He said last week that he has approved CIA activity inside Venezuela, though he declined to say whether that activity includes toppling Maduro, who’s seen by both parties as an illegitimate leader after last year’s elections.

“Wouldn’t it be a ridiculous question for me to answer?” Trump told CBS News last week. “But I think Venezuela is feeling the heat.”

Trump’s secretary of state Marco Rubio is a strong Venezuela hawk who has privately made the case to his former Republican Senate colleagues that the strikes so far are legal.

“Both on historical precedent and constitutionally, they have legal authority to do it,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. “You could argue that George Bush shouldn’t have sent troops into Panama — but he did, for regime change, so he got one. To this point, I’m comfortable.”