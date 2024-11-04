In a frank internal meeting, The New York Times wrestled with its political role

With the 2024 presidential election a few weeks away, one question was top of mind for staff at The New York Times: Had the paper’s leadership noticed how many Democrats had become furious at it over its coverage of Donald Trump?

The Times, and the American media at large, absorb endless vitriol from the right. At a rally Sunday, Donald Trump joked that he wouldn’t mind if another would-be assassin had to “shoot through” the press pen to get to him.

But when the country’s most influential newsroom assembled at the paper’s New York headquarters for a nearly 90-minute-long off-the-record Q&A with the paper’s top editors on Oct. 24, some of its journalists voiced a different set of concerns about the 2024 election and how its outcome might shape the paper’s future.

Semafor obtained a recording of the meeting, which offers extraordinary insight into a key American institution under intense external scrutiny and internal pressure. It is, Executive Editor Joe Kahn said, “the most partisan, polarized time probably that any of us can remember, and we have the largest audience that we’ve ever had in our history.”

Moderators Astead Herndon and Jodi Kantor and other newsroom questioners repeatedly pressed Kahn and managing editor Carolyn Ryan about whether the paper’s coverage of Trump adequately reflected his authoritarian impulses, and whether the paper had deliberately grown more aggressive in the final weeks of the campaign.

“We got a lot of questions from folks worrying about what is in effect the ‘sanewashing’ of him, a term that has come up in terms of criticism of our coverage,” Herndon said on the call. “We also noticed as we were preparing these questions, it does feel like in the last month the paper has gotten more direct and more frank about Trump. Others in the newsroom noticed too. One colleague wrote in: ‘Can you talk about the decision to cover Trump’s age so aggressively in the last few weeks but not before that? Should we take that as a reaction to some of the external criticism? Why has there been a shift?’ Because it does seem like there’s been a more direct tone against Trump in the last couple months? Is that intentional?”

In a series of responses, the paper’s leaders strongly defended themselves from suggestions that the Times had alienated some of its liberal readers, and dismissed those outside critics as politically-motivated actors hoping to push the Times to the left.

Kahn said that the paper took criticism from internal voices and some external voices seriously. But he strongly pushed back against the external critics themselves. Without singling out one political camp or the other, the paper’s top editor argued that staff should tune out most of the online outrage, which he said was driven by people hoping to skew the Times’ coverage of politics and even its polling operation.

“I don’t think they’re very interested in the hard work that everyone in this room is doing. They’re not interested in genuinely revelatory fact-based reporting that helps people navigate the most polarized issues of our time,” Kahn said of the critics.

“What they’re interested in is having us be a mouthpiece for their already predetermined point of view. That’s what the most vocal critics are asking for. They’re asking us to do a better job projecting their point of view to more people. That of course is not our role, that is actually the opposite of independent journalism. That’s agenda-driven partisan journalism. They want to see the New York Times reaffirming their own priors. They’re not really interested in fact-based reporting — or frankly, independent polling — that doesn’t line up with their priors.”

Asked about whether any of that feedback is useful, Kahn was defiant.

“The left’s criticism — basically saying ‘You’re not being direct enough about what Trump’s saying and doing — that’s been very loud in recent weeks,” Kantor said at one point during the meeting. “We wanted to ask you more directly: Does that criticism count for you, and how do you interpret criticism of the New York Times, when is it useful?” she asked. “Was it true in this case that you heard that criticism from the left and said ‘Yeah, actually, we can be a little more frank with the reader in conveying what Trump is saying and doing?’”

“No, honestly, just no,” Khan said. “I get all that incoming very powerfully in my inbox and in many conversations that I have. And I understand that that’s been a criticism of us,” he said. He noted particular criticism over the way the paper had focused on President Joe Biden’s age and had failed to promote similarly skeptical coverage of Trump, at least until the last minute.

“The truth is every once in a while there are good-spirited critics on both sides who genuinely want to see the Times lift its game. Most of what you’re describing is not that. Our focus is on doing the right thing journalistically at every step.”

He continued: “This is not about answering a critique on the left. We’ve stepped up our coverage politically — it’s a big part of our home screen experience, even more so than before as we get into the final weeks of the campaign. Of course you’re going to see some [more] of our coverage as part of that experience. Is that because the left was critiquing us? No.”

Kahn pointed out that despite the intense polarization, the Times’ audience had never been larger, with over 10 million subscribers and an enormous base of non-paying readers and listeners. The readers who angrily comment on New York Times stories represent just a fraction of the paper’s overall audience, he said, a sign that most people were not outraged by its coverage.

“We have a 1% participation rate of people who actually make comments. One in 100 people make them, as opposed to look at them. What is the percentage of people who ever look at comments versus the percentage of people who consume New York Times journalism? That is also a very small percentage. Those vocal critics are a very small percentage of a very small percentage.”

And he gestured to the conversation on Twitter, still a hub for media discourse: “It’s media-left Twitter, media-right Twitter. Those forums are catering to a very small subset of the audience out there that is consuming or eager to consume good journalism, and we are influenced by them. It’s really hard to ignore them, but we can’t let them dictate what our approach to journalism is, or what our confidence in our journalistic mission is.”

Changes in media consumption habits online lead readers to often get the wrong idea about the paper’s editorial priorities, the top editors argued. Ryan said that the paper has been frustrated by online readers who simply glanced at the site at any given moment and made broad declarations about its supposed biases and deficiencies. The Times was attempting to address this problem structurally, she said: In recent months it has altered its homepage and made changes to direct readers to older stories that they may have missed about vital topics.

“One of the challenges in this day and age is: We write a big story, it’s on the home screen, it’s gone, a new story arrives, people react to what they’re seeing right now. One thing we’ve tried to do — I think it’s been successful — is bring back coverage, remind people of themes we’ve covered in the past,” she said. “It’s important not to just write the story but remind people we’ve been paying a lot of attention to the consequences of a Trump victory for months and months — even [if] on a particular day, people might say ‘Why did you pay attention to this and not this?’”

Times leadership similarly addressed another criticism that has gained steam within the online left: that the paper unfairly focused tremendously on Biden’s age and mental decline in the months after his disastrous presidential debate performance, while neglecting his opponent’s cognitive shortcomings.

Ryan argued the recent focus on Trump’s age was simply a reflection of how the dynamics of the presidential race had changed: Trump is a greater contrast with Harris, who is nearly two decades younger.

“We did cover Trump’s age and behavior in relation to Biden, and he was the beneficiary in some ways of that natural comparison to Biden,” Ryan said of Trump. “But I do think we have very sharply told people what we are observing over time, and we have said it admirably and directly, and that’s part of the reason these stories are landing.”

But while much of the meeting focused on criticism from the left, the Times acknowledged that it was most seriously preparing for changes that could be brought about by a potential victory next week by the political right. Ryan said the Times has been getting ready both to cover Trump’s second administration and also girding itself for potential legal challenges or threats to itself as an institution.

“We would need to be structured in a way to cover the potential radical reshaping of the government. We’re talking about plans to have mass emigration. That will take a certain type of deployment for us. We’re talking about the Justice Department potentially being weaponized. The way we cover the Justice Department would have to be reshaped,” she said. “There have been very explicit threats from Trump about us in the media. I don’t want to go into a lot of detail, but as an institution, we have to prepare for that as well.”