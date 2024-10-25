The New York Times, under fire from Democrats, responds

The New York Times responded directly Thursday to pressure from some Democrats to characterize Donald Trump more directly as a threat to American democracy.

The Times forcefully rejected a report from Media Matters For America, a liberal media watchdog, that complained that major media organizations gave evidence recently unsealed in the Jan. 6 indictment dramatically less attention than they did coverage of Hillary Clinton’s email server during the 2016 election.

“The former president continues to benefit from news outlets grading him on a massive curve, resulting in relatively muted coverage for his nakedly authoritarian, unfathomably racist, and allegedly criminal behavior,” MMFA’s Matt Gertz said, pointing to the fact that major US newspapers ran “26 combined articles mentioning Trump’s indictment in the week after the unsealing of Smith’s filing.”

In a response shared first with Semafor Thursday evening, a spokesperson for the paper responded in detail to Media Matters’ analysis. The statement said the new October indictment was “so heavily redacted that it didn’t reveal a great deal of new information beyond what was already reported.” Further, the statement argues that the paper covered the fallout from January 6 much more extensively than it covered the Clinton email investigation.

“This extensive coverage amounted to more than 2,600 online and print articles, visual investigations, audio and other multimedia journalism discounted by MMFA’s report. For comparison, The Times published 300 news and opinion articles about Hillary Clinton’s server and emails since 2015. This includes coverage following former FBI director James Comey’s letter to Congress in the days leading up to the 2016 election, a breaking news story that evolved in a more compressed time frame,” the statement reads.

The Times also argues that its critics were too focused on its print media, and did not take into account the emphasis that the paper placed on its much more highly trafficked digital products including its mobile app and online homepage.

“MMFA’s focus on print stories specifically shows a lack of understanding of digital news delivery and the prominence stories receive online. The Times’s audience overwhelmingly engages with our digital report, including newsletters, alerts and social media programming, where these stories were given heavy prominence,” the Times said.