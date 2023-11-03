Saudi Arabia and UAE, despite war, maintain support for Israel ties

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, key Middle East powers, plan to continue their diplomatic and economic rapprochement with Israel, despite surging opposition in the Arab and Muslim world to Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Riyadh and Abu Dhabi’s positions — if they hold — could offer the Biden administration crucial partners to try and forge a new political leadership in the Palestinian territories if Israel makes good on its campaign to dislodge Hamas, the militant group that killed 1,400 Israelis in its October 7 terrorist attack. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Israel and Jordan this week to engage in what U.S. officials said will be initial discussions with regional leaders aimed at creating a post-war order and potentially restarting long-dormant Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

“We have been thinking through, and discussing with our partners in the region, different post-conflict scenarios,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Wednesday in relation to Blinken’s trip.

Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been central players in the Abraham Accords, a diplomatic track initiated by the Trump administration that promoted Israel’s normalization of ties with Arab and Muslim countries. The UAE was the first to sign in 2019, and the Biden administration was in advanced talks with Saudi Arabia before October 7. Riyadh, as the custodian of Islam’s two holiest sites, is seen as the crown jewel of the Abraham Accords and could help end Israel’s isolation among Muslim countries.

Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, brother of Riyadh’s de facto ruler, visited the White House this week and reaffirmed his country’s interest in pursuing the Abraham Accords, despite calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, according to U.S. and Arab officials. “Without getting into specifics, we came away from those discussions confident that we have a path to get back towards normalization and that there is an interest on the Saudi side to pursue that,” said the White House’s national security spokesman John Kirby.

Emirati officials have also said they remain committed to the Abraham Accords and their diplomatic ties with Israel, despite also calling for a cease-fire. “The Accords are our future. It is not an agreement between two governments, but a platform that we believe should transform the region where everyone will enjoy security, stability and prosperity,” said Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, a top Emirati official, at a Wednesday event with American- and European-Jewish organizations. Other UAE officials have made similar comments.