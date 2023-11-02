Israel says it has encircled Gaza City

The Israel Defense Forces have surrounded Gaza City, military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Thursday, days after Israel began expanding ground operations in the Palestinian enclave.

“Our troops have completed the encirclement of Gaza City, the center of Hamas activity,” Hagari said at a press conference, adding that a ceasefire is not “on the table.”

The move came as a group of UN experts warned Thursday that “time is running out to prevent genocide” in Gaza and U.S. President Joe Biden urged Israel to pause its military campaign to get hostages captured by Hamas out of Gaza.