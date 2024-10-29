Kamala Harris builds Africa team to upgrade approach to continent

Archibald Sackey/U.S. Embassy Ghana

Vice President Harris is the most senior U.S. official to visit Africa during the Biden administration with her visit last year to Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia. She also hosted several Africa leaders as VP and has overseen several US-Africa initiatives including private sector investments in climate adaptation; empowering African women; and digital inclusion. The president also assigned Harris to oversee the rollout of the first African Diaspora Engagement advisory council.

“Understanding what Biden was able to do [on Africa policy] with the vice president as a key conduit, I’m just more than confident that when she’s president, we’ll be able to do much more,” said Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Democrat who sits on the US House of Representatives’ subcommittee on Africa.

One of the early “easy” targets for people close to the Africa team would be to codify the US-Africa Leaders Summit so that it is a regular fixture on the White House calendar regardless of who’s in office. Biden hosted leaders from 49 countries in December 2022 at the summit. The previous summit had been in 2014.

Africa watchers are also hopeful that Harris will visit the continent early on if she becomes president to make clear that Africa is more of a priority as the US finds itself falling well behind China in being a meaningful economic and developmental partner to most countries on the continent.

Biden is not set to visit the continent until after the election. Devastating hurricanes in the US southeast delayed a planned visit to Angola until early December.