Desire to migrate abroad from Africa reaches new high

More than a third of Africans want to move permanently to live somewhere else, a new high, according to a 2023 survey by Gallup. In 2012, 29% wanted to migrate; last year the number was 37%.

Africans’ desire to leave their countries has not risen everywhere in the last decade. While more of the populations in Zambia, Mauritius, Ethiopia and Senegal want to leave, the reverse has happened in Gabon, Burkina Faso, the Gambia, Comoros, and — by a lesser degree — Nigeria.

Still, the continent’s overall increased longing to set up home elsewhere mirrors global trends. Some 16% of the global adult population in 2023 wanted to move to a different country, compared with 12% a decade ago, Gallup said.

Even in the United States and Canada — the top two destinations for all aspiring migrants over the past decade — more people said they wanted to move abroad, compared to the previous survey. Only in the European Union was the percentage stable.