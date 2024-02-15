Nigerian nurses reject rules attacking job migration overseas

LAGOS — Nigerian nurses are protesting new rules to prevent them working abroad for two years after completing their training — a rule imposed by authorities trying to stop the exodus of medical talent being mirrored across the continent.

Hundreds of nurses have picketed the health regulator’s offices in Abuja and Lagos in recent days, demanding the withdrawal of the policy announced last week and due to take effect in March.

Governments across Africa are trying to tackle the problem of losing nurses and doctors who leave for jobs overseas that may pay as much as 50 times more. Several African countries — including Zimbabwe, Zambia and Rwanda — are on a list of 53 poorer nations whose loss of medical staff in this way has made their health systems vulnerable with fewer than the global median of 49 doctors, nurses and midwives per 10,000 people.

It takes at least three years to complete nursing training in Nigeria. Under the new rules, newly qualified nurses must work in Nigeria for two years before they can apply for their licenses to be verified for use abroad.

The verification process, which typically lasted two weeks, will now take a minimum of six months, the nursing and midwifery regulatory council said on Feb. 7. It also requires a character reference letter from employers, which nurses say could unduly empower superiors.