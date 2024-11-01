How Senate Republicans remodeled their campaign strategy

Senate Republicans fell far short of their expectations in the 2022 midterms. Then Steve Daines took over their campaign arm and made big strategic changes: Playing favorites in primaries, muscling out weak candidates and bringing in wealthy recruits.

Republicans are about to find out if they worked.

“I feel a lot like a college basketball coach in March Madness with 5 or 6 seconds left on the clock, with either a tied game or down one,” Daines told Semafor. It’s now up to his candidates to “go make plays and see how many of these we can win.”

He’s confident enough to say Republicans are “going to retake the Senate majority,” but that’s as far as he’ll go in the prediction game. And he’s already ruled out that idea that a big night would lead to a surprise bid for GOP leader.

After Democrats held onto the Senate two years ago, Daines aggressively intervened in primaries and prioritized candidates that could win over the center in general elections. He developed a strategy where Republicans could retake the Senate just with red states, and expand the Senate map if the presidential race tightened.

The Montana Republican took pains to align with Donald Trump while also not letting him personally pick the party’s nominees. And after making an early endorsement of the former president, Daines worked closely with him on strategy; Trump later relaxed his past resistance to voting by mail and backed a prior critic, Mike Rogers, in the Michigan Senate race.

Daines’ moves blended throwback party-boss politics with Trump populism, and they amounted to a break from Rick Scott, the party’s previous Senate campaigns chief who stayed neutral in key primaries. If Daines fails to deliver his party control of the Senate, he will face questions about his decisions. But delivering a majority, especially a sizable one, would validate his approach for the next campaigns chief ahead of a tough 2026 midterm cycle.

Republicans still have not fixed their fundraising problem among candidates, requiring creative spending tactics from Daines as well as the recruitment of aspiring senators with some personal wealth. And while last-minute electoral surprises happen (and did in 2022), Republicans are competitive in at least five states currently held by Democrats.

Yet the opposing party isn’t impressed: David Bergstein, a spokesperson for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said the GOP “candidates’ flaws outweighed their fortunes.”

“Their decision to prioritize their recruits’ personal wealth over all else left them with a roster of damaged candidates who are hurting their prospects across the entire Senate map,” Bergstein said.