Steve Daines won’t be jumping into the race to replace Mitch McConnell

Steve Daines won’t be shaking up the race to replace Mitch McConnell, even if Senate Republicans claim a commanding majority next week thanks to his campaign work.

The Montana Republican and chief of the National Republican Senatorial Committee told Semafor on Wednesday that he is not going pursue the GOP leader job, despite urging from some colleagues and even former President Donald Trump.

Fresh off a swing through Nevada, Daines said he’s eager to spend more time with his family and in Montana after two years traveling the country to support candidates and raise money for the Senate Republican campaign arm.

AD

“I’m appreciative of everybody who’s asked me to consider it, but I’m not going to run for majority leader,” Daines told Semafor. “I very much enjoyed serving as chairman of the NRSC. But I know when you become majority leader, you spend a lot more time in D.C.”

Senate Republicans will elect a new leader on Nov. 13 to replace McConnell, who is retiring from the job after 18 years. Some of his fellow Republicans had thought that if Daines delivered a large enough GOP majority, he could pursue a surprise leadership bid.

But Daines said that his decision is final: “I’ve told others I’m not running for majority leader, and so it’s firm. I’m not going to run.”



AD

He’s also up for re-election in 2026, which he’s “planning to get geared up” for in anticipation of an official announcement next year.