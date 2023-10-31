Bolivia ends diplomatic relations with Israel

Bolivia on Tuesday announced that it was severing diplomatic relations with Israel as it intensifies its invasion and bombardment of Gaza.

The decision was made “in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive being carried out in the Gaza Strip,” said the country’s foreign minister.

Bolivia had previously cut ties with Israel during past attacks on Gaza, with former Bolivian President Evo Morales calling Israel a “terrorist state” in 2014. Diplomatic ties were re-established in 2020 following Morales’ ousting.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.