China orders social media influencers to display their real names

Diego Mendoza /

Major Chinese social media platforms like Weibo and Douyin announced Tuesday that they would begin requiring influencers with more than 500,000 followers to display their real names, breaking one of the last pillars of online anonymity in China.

The move comes amid recent efforts by online content regulators to “purify” China’s cyberspace and censor digital discourse on sensitive topics like politics and finance.

Speculation on the imminent changes began weeks ago after some influencers appeared to get notified early of the policy updates and subsequently decided to close their accounts.

Executives from social media companies detailed some of the specific changes to their platforms, with Douyin on Tuesday saying that only verified accounts would be able to view the real name of influencers and accounts deemed “risky” or “abnormal” would be prevented from doing so. The companies said that influencers who fail to update their profiles face penalties like demonetization or suspension.