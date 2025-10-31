Saudi real estate developer partners with Google on AI

Saudi real estate developer Arabian Dyar has partnered with Google in a deal worth up to $100 million to integrate AI and big data tools across its projects — from land selection to facility management.

The company will use 15 years of internal data to train custom models to enhance design, planning, and community management across its Saudi developments, Chairman Muammar Alatawi told Semafor. The move aligns with the broader drive in Saudi Arabia and across the Gulf to deploy AI into key sectors to boost productivity. This week, Public Investment Fund’s AI unit HUMAIN struck billions of dollars in deals to build out the kingdom’s AI infrastructure and software ecosystem.