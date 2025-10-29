Saudi Arabia’s HUMAIN sharpens AI playbook

The scale of Saudi Arabia’s artificial intelligence ambitions came into sharp focus at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh. Public Investment Fund–backed HUMAIN, which is less than six months old, is striking deals with some of the biggest names in energy, finance, and technology — part of a sweeping plan to position the kingdom as the third-largest AI infrastructure provider, after the US and China.

Aramco will become a “significant” minority shareholder, and the world’s biggest oil exporter will contribute its “AI assets, capabilities and talent into HUMAIN,” the company said in a statement. HUMAIN signed a $3 billion agreement with AirTrunk, backed by Blackstone, to build a large-scale data center campus in Saudi Arabia. And California’s Qualcomm Technologies, which plans to manufacture an AI chip to rival market-leader Nvidia, chose HUMAIN as its first customer.

The company is also planning to IPO: “In three to four years, this company needs to be listed,” said CEO Tareq Amin, and will consider floating shares in Saudi Arabia and the US.