Tanzania’s President Samia in lead amid poll protests, internet shutdown

Provisional results from Tanzania’s electoral commission showed President Samia Suluhu taking an early lead in the Oct. 29 polls, even as protests persisted over the blocking of opposition leaders from the ballot.

Suluhu is expected to secure a five-year term but with credibility concerns lingering over the elections. International rights groups have criticized the electoral process which has been marred by low voter turnout, a night curfew and internet shutdown as protesters have taken to the streets of major cities for the third day since election day.

At least four people have been killed since protests broke out in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam and later at the border town of Namanga, with the government shutting down internet access and police declaring a curfew.

Demonstrators are demanding the invalidation of the elections over the months-long detention of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, which kept him off the ballot. Many protestors rallied online on platforms including X Spaces after downloading VPNs to circumvent the shutdown.

“That kind of digital mobilization is part of the reason why the government chose to blanket block the internet access,” Omar Said Shabaan, chief counsel of Tanzanian opposition party ACT Wazalendo, told Semafor.

Shabaan told Semafor that the situation represented “an erosion of trust” in the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party and its leader Samia Suluhu whom he said “were not ready to be challenged at the ballot”. ACT Wazalendo’s presidential candidate Luhaga Mpina was also barred from the ballot following an objection from the attorney-general.

