Two leading East African political activists who claim they were abducted and tortured by security agents in Tanzania are suing that country’s government and those of Kenya and Uganda for their alleged involvement.

Boniface Mwangi, a veteran Kenyan activist, and Agather Atuhaire, a Ugandan human rights lawyer, have filed lawsuits at the East African Court of Justice, the East African Legislative Assembly, and the International Criminal Court for incidents that allegedly took place between May 19 and May 22. Both plaintiffs have previously stated publicly that they were subjected to various forms of sexual torture and physical intimidation at the hands of agents after being abducted in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s commercial capital.

The rights activists were in Tanzania to show support for detained opposition politician Tundu Lissu, who was arrested in April and charged with treason after calling for electoral reforms ahead of general elections in October.

Tanzanian security authorities have denied the allegations by both Mwangi and Atuhaire.