Hurricane Melissa wreaks devastation in Caribbean

Oct 31, 2025, 6:41am EDT
A photo of the aftermath of hurricane Melissa in Jamaica.
Octavio Jones/Reuters

Hurricane Melissa tore through the Caribbean in recent days, leaving a wake of destruction as some of the region’s poorest countries struggled to cope with the storm.

Dozens were killed in Haiti and Jamaica, while many more remain missing. The devastation in Cuba was so great that Washington offered humanitarian aid to the island nation, Politico reported.

The storm comes as fears rise that the world has already missed its target to keep global warming to within 1.5°C relative to pre-industrial levels, shifting the focus of upcoming COP30 climate talks. “We will see adaptation and resilience really at the center, because we just can’t avoid the question of impacts anymore,” an expert told Semafor’s climate and energy editor.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
