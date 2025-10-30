Global climate diplomacy is shifting focus

COP30, which will kick off next week in Brazil and continue for the following two weeks, already had a daunting task to make any meaningful progress with the US again withdrawn from the process. A decade after the Paris Agreement set the ground rules for global cooperation on climate, it’s clear that the process is neither totally ineffective nor capable of delivering the kind of rapid, sweeping change envisioned.

Just two years ago, the oil executive leading the Dubai COP secured a commitment for the global energy system to “transition away from fossil fuels.” That prospect now seems less realistic than ever. The recent defeat of an international plan to tax emissions from shipping showed that the willingness of governments to collaborate on punitive emissions reductions is waning, especially in the face of a pressure campaign by the Trump administration to encourage more, not less, fossil fuel use. Even Bill Gates, a onetime stalwart champion of climate action, said this week that near-term emissions targets are a distraction at best and could even be counterproductive for human welfare.

In that context, there’s not much that can be credibly achieved at COP30 to tamp down the main causes of climate change. Better prospects for a more productive dialogue will be around how to deal with the consequences.

“We will see adaptation and resilience really at the center, because we just can’t avoid the question of impacts anymore,” David Waskow, director of the World Resources Institute’s International Climate Initiative, told Semafor.

But that conversation won’t be easy either. Foreign aid funding, never in surplus, is especially limited since the Trump administration dismantled USAID, and many rich countries are choosing defense and other priorities over climate aid. Developing countries currently receive less than one-tenth of what they need to manage climate impacts, the UN reported this week, a “yawning gap” that shows no signs of closing. But the summit’s Brazilian leaders have promised a new “package” of resources for adaptation from rich countries, philanthropies, and development banks.