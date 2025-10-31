Americans blame Republicans for govt shutdown, poll finds

New polling showed Americans mostly blame US President Donald Trump and Republicans for the government shutdown, a further sign of bubbling frustration with the party.

The federal government has been shuttered for a month in a budget row largely over health spending, which was Trump’s Achilles heel in his first term, The Atlantic’s Jonathan Chait wrote, costing him the 2018 midterms.

It may be his political undoing again: Trump’s signature bill this summer gutted Medicaid and ended health insurance subsidies, a combination that will drive health spending up for tens of millions.

Some respite may be on the horizon. Lawmakers increasingly believe progress could be made towards reopening the government next week, Semafor’s DC team reported.