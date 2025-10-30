Democrats split on shutdown talks’ trajectory

Some Senate Democrats left town on Thursday optimistic about finding a deal to end the government shutdown. Others said their party needs to stiffen its spine to make sure it prevails on objectives Democrats laid out a month ago.

“Right now, there’s some hand waving, but I haven’t seen a path that moves us toward restoring health care for millions of Americans,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told Semafor. “I don’t need a show vote. We need millions of Americans to be able to afford their health care.”

There’s been a flurry of talks over the past 48 hours about year-long spending bills that could pave the way to an end to the 30-day shutdown, but there’s no sign that Republicans are willing to budge on negotiating the substance of a health care deal or to consider those spending bills until Democrats vote to reopen the government. President Donald Trump won’t break the impasse until the government reopens, either.

That leaves Democrats on course for a possibly painful split when there is a bipartisan agreement to end the shutdown. It is almost sure to fall short of Democrats’ goals of restricting Trump’s unilateral spending cuts and finding a permanent solution for expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies.

“I know I sound like a broken record, I’m sorry: I support reopening the government without giving Donald Trump a blank check and preventing the health care crisis,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. “We’ll have to have full discussions in our caucus about the way forward.”

Three key centrist senators — independent Angus King of Maine and New Hampshire Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan — met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday morning as Senate Majority Leader John Thune huddled with Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins and Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala.

It was the type of movement that often presages a bipartisan deal. So too was the participants’ silence following the private huddle: King declined comment and Shaheen offered that “we’re talking. I’m not going to say anything else.”

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., who is among the Democrats meeting about the shutdown, said three times in a row that “the pace of bipartisan discussions is a good sign.”

And some Democrats aren’t happy that the Senate isn’t staying in session. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., blocked a motion to adjourn the chamber for the weekend on Thursday afternoon because “Senate Republicans want to go home for another weekend and do nothing.” But Republicans quickly overcame her objections and the Senate went home.